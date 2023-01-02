Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594,123 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $68,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 57,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,123. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

