Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 12,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,163. The company has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.04. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 38.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.