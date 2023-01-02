Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.75. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

