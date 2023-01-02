FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.94 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $2,360.68 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.07276295 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $873.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

