Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $6.44 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

