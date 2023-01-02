Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

FND stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $131.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

