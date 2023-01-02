Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 611,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Flora Growth Price Performance
Shares of Flora Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,371. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
About Flora Growth
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
