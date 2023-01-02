Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 611,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of Flora Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,371. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

