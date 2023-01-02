Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 965.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fluidra from €33.00 ($35.11) to €20.00 ($21.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $14.88 during trading hours on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

