Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Fnac Darty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
GRUPF remained flat at 66.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a 52-week low of 46.08 and a 52-week high of 66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 66.00.
Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.
