Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,038,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,678,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

