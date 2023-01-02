Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 39,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

