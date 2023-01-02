Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.00.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Fortis Stock Down 1.0 %

FTS stock opened at C$54.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.26%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

