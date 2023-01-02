FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

FOXWW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

