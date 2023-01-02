Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.7 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF remained flat at $42.04 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Fraport has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

