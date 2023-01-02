Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $4.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

