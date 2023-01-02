Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Freedom Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 2.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

