Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($31.91) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

FSNUY opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

