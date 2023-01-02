Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Frontier has a total market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

