Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 627,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 79,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 36.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

