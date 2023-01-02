Function X (FX) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $64.88 million and $569,613.23 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00464687 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.02251230 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.41 or 0.29735212 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
