G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,329.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003260 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

