Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $124.67 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $124.67 million and approximately $35.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

