Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,344,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,159.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $6.49 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

