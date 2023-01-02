Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,344,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,159.3 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $6.49 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
