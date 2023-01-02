Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,096. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.