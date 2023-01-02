Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,096. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
