German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 45,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

