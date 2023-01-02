Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 223,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,763. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

