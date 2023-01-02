Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,966. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
