Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JETMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,966. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

