Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SELF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 20,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,419. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.58%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth $78,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

