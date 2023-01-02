Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SELF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.88. 20,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,419. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.36.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.58%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
