Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 299,941 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

