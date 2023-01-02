GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMYTF remained flat at 75.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 75.00. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of 64.10 and a 52-week high of 125.00.

About GMO Payment Gateway

(Get Rating)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Featured Stories

