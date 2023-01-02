Gnosis Price Hits $83.83 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $217.10 million and $1.68 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $83.83 or 0.00501223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

