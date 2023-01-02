GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,509. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

