Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 164,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.