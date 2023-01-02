Golem (GLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.59 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $181.97 million and $3.59 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00464687 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.02251230 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.41 or 0.29735212 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

