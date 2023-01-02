Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $180.86 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Golem has a total market cap of $180.86 million and $3.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00464832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.42 or 0.02970120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.44 or 0.29744473 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.