Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GDDFF shares. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More

