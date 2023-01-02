Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 199,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.