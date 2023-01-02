Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,621. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $463.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

