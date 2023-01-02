Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,262 shares of company stock worth $12,611,251. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $64.67. 74,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,873. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

