Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.38. 35,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,742. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

