Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. 34,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.