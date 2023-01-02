Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPOVY remained flat at $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 70. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Grupo Carso has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

