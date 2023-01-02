GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,579.50 ($19.06).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.80) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,437.60 ($17.35) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,416.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,480.88. The company has a market cap of £58.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,912.38). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,912.38). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,993.41). Insiders purchased a total of 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362 in the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

