Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.69. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.