H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller
In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.54.
H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
See Also
