H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 994,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.1 %

FUL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.62. 36,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

