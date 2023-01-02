Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Halma Price Performance

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

Get Halma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.25) to GBX 2,190 ($26.43) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.