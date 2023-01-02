Harmony Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $130.41 million and $5.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,733,002,264 coins and its circulating supply is 13,013,077,264 coins. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

