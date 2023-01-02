Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 346.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. 25,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,378. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

