Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

LOW traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.59. The company has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

